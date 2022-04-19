Houston man charged after dead woman found in cardboard box

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a woman found in a cardboard box over the weekend.

The woman was found Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Bissonett Street, the Houston Police Department said.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, is charged with tampering with evidence, police said. The woman's identity and her cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Her body was discovered when officers responded to reports of a suspicious package. They found a woman's body inside, police said.

Investigators determined a man had taken the box out of his apartment and wheeled it through the complex in a handcart, police said.

They identified Moreno as the man and questioned him after surveillance video led investigators to him, authorities told Fox affiliate KRIV-TV.

He was allegedly spotted wheeling a U-Haul box from his apartment to a dumpster.