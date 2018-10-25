Hostage situation at Colorado hair salon ends in suspect's arrest

Authorities in Boulder, Colo., arrested a man following an hours-long hostage situation inside a hair salon Wednesday before anyone was hurt.

The Boulder Police Department said a suspect, identified as 45-year-old Fidel Jaramillo, held one woman hostage inside the salon while armed with a handgun. Jaramillo was taken into custody after surrendering to police two hours after the standoff began, KUSA-TV reported.

Authorities confirmed the situation was an act of domestic violence. The identity of the woman, who worked at the salon, was not immediately released.

Neighboring businesses in the shopping mall were evacuated and a nearby school was placed on lockout while police officers and SWAT negotiators spoke to the “verbally combative” suspect on the phone, FOX 31 Denver reported.

Jaramillo has previously been arrested on assault and illegal weapon possession charges, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

He was being held at the Boulder County Jail.