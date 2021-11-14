Honolulu car wreck: Sedan sideswipes several cars and sends sparks flying at midnight, video shows

Residents of Honolulu's idyllic Waikiki neighborhood were woken up by a loud car crash and alarms shortly after midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Video captured by KITN shows a white sedan sideswiping several cars and sending sparks flying before finally coming to a stop with police on its tail.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Jennifer Walsh, who lives on the 26th floor of a building overlooking the crash site, said that her whole building was woken up by an initial wreck right after midnight.

"He left the scene immediately, only to return to clip about eight more cars," Walsh told Fox News.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Police usually stay stationed in an abandoned parking lot nearby and were able to immediately apprehend the suspect, Walsh said.

2 CHP OFFICERS, 3 OTHERS INJURED IN CAR WRECK AT PROTEST

The driver, who Walsh said was yelling and seemed inebriated, was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The wreck happened on Ala Wai Boulevard, a fairly busy roadway with a fair amount of pedestrian and bike traffic during the day and evening.

"Even an hour earlier, there could have been many casualties," Walsh said.