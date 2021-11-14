Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Honolulu car wreck: Sedan sideswipes several cars and sends sparks flying at midnight, video shows

The driver was transported from the scene in an ambulance

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Residents of Honolulu's idyllic Waikiki neighborhood were woken up by a loud car crash and alarms shortly after midnight in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Video captured by KITN shows a white sedan sideswiping several cars and sending sparks flying before finally coming to a stop with police on its tail. 

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Jennifer Walsh, who lives on the 26th floor of a building overlooking the crash site, said that her whole building was woken up by an initial wreck right after midnight. 

"He left the scene immediately, only to return to clip about eight more cars," Walsh told Fox News. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    The driver hit one car that sideswiped several others before coming to a stop.  (Jennifer Walsh)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Several of the damaged cars were still at the scene on Sunday morning.  (Jennifer Walsh)

Police usually stay stationed in an abandoned parking lot nearby and were able to immediately apprehend the suspect, Walsh said. 

2 CHP OFFICERS, 3 OTHERS INJURED IN CAR WRECK AT PROTEST

The driver, who Walsh said was yelling and seemed inebriated, was transported from the scene in an ambulance. 

The wreck happened on Ala Wai Boulevard, a busy street in the Waikiki neighborhood. 

The wreck happened on Ala Wai Boulevard, a busy street in the Waikiki neighborhood.  (Jennifer Walsh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The wreck happened on Ala Wai Boulevard, a fairly busy roadway with a fair amount of pedestrian and bike traffic during the day and evening. 

"Even an hour earlier, there could have been many casualties," Walsh said. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.