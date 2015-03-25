Hong Kong couple sues US admissions consultant for failing to get sons into Harvard

A couple from Hong Kong is suing a U.S.-based college admissions consultant for failing to get their two sons into an Ivy League university as he had allegedly promised.

Gerald and Lily Chow say in their suit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston that they gave Mark Zimny more than $2 million to get their sons into an elite American university, preferably Harvard.

Zimny is a former Harvard professor who ran the education consultant group IvyAdmit Consulting LLC.

The Chows say they gave $2.2 million to Zimny, who said he had contacts at Harvard and would funnel donations from the Chows to elite colleges, the Boston Globe reported.

Zimny allegedly advised the Chows not to give to schools directly, citing "embedded racism," according to the newspaper.

They charge Zimny with fraud and breach of contract. They want their money back.

Zimny denied the allegations in court papers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.