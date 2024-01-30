Homeless Nevada man sentenced to life without parole for car-ramming murder

A homeless Nevada man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday after he admitted to deliberately driving his Jeep into a crowd serving food outside Reno's homeless center last year, killing one person and seriously injuring two others.

David Turner, 58, was arrested while he was sitting in his car at a nearby motel shortly after the attack last April 3, authorities said.

Turner told police he drove into the people because he was homeless and had nowhere to go. Prosecutors said he'd been in prison before and wanted to return there.

Michelle Jardine, 55, was killed. Christina Roman, 47, and her 22-year-old daughter Clarissa Roman were seriously injured.

Clarissa Roman and Jardine's daughter, Angelina, testified during Monday's sentencing before Washoe District Judge Scott Freeman.

"I want you to know what I look like. I am here for Michelle Jardine," Clarissa Roman told Turner.

Turner pleaded guilty in September to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

"The selfish act of the defendant has led to him spending the rest of his life behind bars, and he deserves every moment of that sentence," Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said.

"The physical, mental, and emotional impacts of Mr. Turner’s actions will be felt by Clarissa, Christina, and the loved ones of Michelle for the rest of their lives," he said.