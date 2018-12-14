Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scam released on bail

The homeless man allegedly involved with a New Jersey couple in scamming GoFundMe donors of more than $400,000 has been released on bail, reports say.

Johnny Bobbitt appeared in Burlington County Superior Court on Friday where prosecutors agree to release him on bail on the condition that he wear an electronic monitoring device and attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings three times a week, NJ.com reported.

GOFUNDME SCAM? HOW A HOMELESS MAN, NEW JERSEY COUPLE’S ALLEGED FAKE SOB STORY UNFOLDED

Bobbitt, along with Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, were all charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception last month after it was revealed that the threesome falsely claimed in a viral GoFundMe post in 2017 that Bobbitt - who was homeless - gave his last $20 to McClure so she could get gas when was stranded in Philadelphia.

To thank him, McClure and D'Amico created a GoFundMe account to raise funds for Bobbitt. Around 14,000 people donated to the campaign, which brought in more than $400,000 overall.

Authorities began investigating the story after Bobbitt claimed he ever received any of the money. Officials alleged that the money was instead spent on luxury items and casino trips.

WOMAN IN ALLEGED GOFUNDME SCAM CLAIMS SHE WAS ‘SET UP’ BY BOYFRIEND, HOMELESS MAN

Through her attorney, McClure claimed last month that she was duped by D'Amico and genuinely thought she was helping Bobbitt. D'Amico's lawyer has denied the claims.

"I'm happy he's out. He's happy to be out," Bobbitt's lawyer, John Keesler, told reporters.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.