Homeless career criminal allegedly threw Seattle woman, 62, down stairs at light rail station

A homeless man in Seattle has been charged after grabbing a 62-year-old woman and twice throwing her down the stairs at a light rail station earlier this month, authorities said.

Alexander Jay, 40, was arrested on March 3, a day after the attack at the Chinatown-International District light rail station at 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, Seattle police said in a probable cause statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Police said officers reviewed surveillance footage of the unprovoked assault following the incident. Jason Rantz, host of the "Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH in Seattle, first shared security footage showing the alleged attack on Sunday.

Jay and the victim had both traveled in the same light rail car, but didn't have any interactions while on the train, police said.

Jay chased after the victim as she walked up the stairs after getting off the light rail, according to charging documents from the office of the King County Prosecuting Attorney. At the top of the stairs, Jay allegedly grabbed the victim and threw her down the stairs.

He followed her down and grabbed her again, according to police, before throwing her farther down the stairs. The victim held onto a railing and kicked Jay as he tried to throw her a third time.

Jay went back up the stairs and left the station as a security officer arrived to help the victim.

The 62-year-old victim suffered three broken ribs and a broken clavicle, which required surgery, according to authorities.

Police said Jay, who is homeless, was located the next day about half a mile from the station and arrested.

Jay has nearly two dozen prior convictions in Washington dating back to 2000, prosecutors said.

Jay was charged with second-degree assault last week. Prosecutors recommended Jay be held on $150,000 bail, saying that courts have issued more than 15 bench warrants for his failure to appear at hearings.