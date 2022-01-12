Homeland Security launches 'climate change professionals program' amid historic illegal border crossings surge

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a "climate change professionals program" while the historic number of illegal border crossings continues to increase.

Officials expect illegal crossings at the southern border to hit 2 million in 2021 for the first time in history, but DHS officials announced a program to tackle the "growing focus on adapting to climate change and resilience."

"The Climate Change Professionals Program will be instrumental in helping the Department adapt to our changing climate by providing hands-on experience and guidance to young professionals interested in climate adaptation and resilience," said Secretary Mayorkas.

MORE THAN 47,000 MIGRANTS RELEASED INTO US BY BIDEN ADMIN IN 2021 FAILED TO REPORT TO ICE

"This program will develop the next generation of climate experts, improve climate literacy throughout the Department, and help us execute our Climate Action Plan to remain mission-resilient while reducing our own impacts on the environment."

Some believe that the administration should instead focus on the more immediate issue of illegal border crossings, which have hit an all-time high according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

SUPREME COURT HEARS CASES ON PROLONGED DETENTION OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

U.S. authorities detained over 1.7 million migrants in the 2021 fiscal year that ended in September – and arrests hit their highest levels ever.

The total number for the calendar year 2021 is expected to break that record.

"The Biden Administration is living in an alternate reality," Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We’ve seen multiple reports of sex criminals and known terrorists trying to cross the border and cartels are funneling lethal drugs into our country in droves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Administration needs to focus on stopping the surge of illegal immigrants & prioritize supporting our border patrol agents."

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.