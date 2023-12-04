Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Holiday shoppers 'need to keep head on a swivel' as expert predicts hostile season

Joey Walker, retired Reno, Nevada, lieutenant and self-defense instructor, said 'anything and everything could possibly happen' this holiday season

Civil unrest at home and overseas, mixed with personal emotional turmoil and financial tensions during the holidays, could create a bloody season, one expert says. 

Joey Walker, a retired Reno, Nevada, police lieutenant who teaches civilians self-defense, said holiday fun-seekers "need to keep their head on a swivel" and be mindful of potentially hostile crowds and protests

"Things can go from good to bad almost without warning," Walker told Fox News Digital. "Based on the fact that we have a lot more active shooting cases these days, I would be really surprised if we didn't see several of those before the end of the year occurring, especially around the shopping malls.

"People are irritated for one reason or another. Whether you like this side or that side, whether it's a political situation with a religious ideology, you're going to have individuals that are angry enough to show up and want to hurt people."

PHILADELPHIA MACY'S RETAIL THEFT TURNS DEADLY, 2 SECURITY GUARDS STABBED

Macy's stabbing scene in Philadelphia

Crime scene tape can be seen surrounding the doors of a Philadelphia Macy's store after two security guards were stabbed on Dec. 4, 2023. (FOX 29 Philadelphia/@KeeleyFox29 Twitter)

Holiday crimes accounted for 8.1% of all crimes committed in 2021, according to a November 2022 Porch Research study, which highlighted surging reports of burglary, theft and scams. 

Workplace and domestic violence – fueled by excessive drinking, heightened emotions, depression and financial stress – spike this time of the year.

SURGE OF RANDOM VIOLENCE ‘IS NEVER RANDOM,’ SAYS EXPERT ON HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

"We started seeing a lot of, I'd say, issues where there were active shooters, or workplace violence, as we called them during those days," Walker said, "because they'd show up at an ex's workplace because they knew where their significant other works, and, unfortunately, people were shot and killed. 

"I remember going to a couple of those calls myself. It was never a pleasant scene."

Police holiday shopping

Police on guard during holidays.

Walker retired as a decorated cop in Reno, Nevada, in 2003. The number of active shooting incidents has skyrocketed since then. 

Numbers vary based on the definition of mass shooting or mass murder, but one commonly sourced site about gun violence – called Gun Violence Archive – lists 630 mass shootings in 2023, as of Dec. 5. 

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS IN PHILADELPHIA TARGET ISRAELI-OWNED RESTAURANT, CHANT ACCUSATIONS OF 'GENOCIDE'

Gun Violence Archive website's 2023 gun violence stats

Gun Violence Archive statistics, as of Dec. 5, 2023, which show 630 mass shootings. (Gun Violence Archive)

It's a more brazenly violent time than when Walker was on force, he said. And now the Israel-Hamas war has spilled over into the U.S. and sparked violent clashes between supporters of Israel and Palestinians across the country.

"We have this trifecta effect," said Walker, referring to the war, property-motivated crimes and emotional distress. "With all these things occurring at once, anything and everything could possibly happen."

Map of mass shootings in 2023 put together by Gun Violence Archive.

Map of mass shootings in 2023 put together by Gun Violence Archive. (Gun Violence Archive)

Holiday fun-seekers with lowered guards ‘are prey’

The dreary picture that Walker painted clouded the "good" people who genuinely want to enjoy the holiday season but are swept up in the turmoil.

"It's the holiday season. Shoppers who are actually in the holiday spirit are going to be relaxed, so their guard may be significantly down," Walker said. "They're thinking about the presents that they're going to be getting for their loved ones, their friends."

SHOOTINGS AROUND COLLEGE CAMPUSES LEAVE STUDENTS, FAMILIES ON EDGE: ‘EVERYONE IS AT RISK’

They're likely to not be as mindful of a growing crowd or know it's a protest with escalating hostilities, he said. They might not be aware of a predator stalking them from a high-end jewelry store to their car in a dimly lit parking lot. 

"We've got individuals who want to prey upon those individuals, who want to target them," said Walker, who stressed the importance of keeping your guard up and paying attention to your surroundings.

people walking to stores with shopping bags

People shop on Black Friday in Soho in New York City. (Thomas Iannaccone/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

That's especially important around large shopping malls, which "bad guys" know are packed with potential victims, or walking through destination cities like the Big Apple.

"If any person ever wants to accost you and take your personal property, especially if they're armed, it is best to give them the property," Walker said. "You can always obtain more property. You can never obtain another life.

"Give them the property, let them go and let them do what they got to do away from you but not to harm you."

The other thing to do is pay attention to social media posts or news outlets to learn about potential protest locations, and avoid those areas, he said.

"If you are unaware of any planned or unplanned protests, listen for the sounds of a crowd where their voices may alert you to any spontaneous gatherings," Walker said.

The Grinch will try to steal – or kill – Christmas, but "keeping your head on a swivel" could save lives.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.