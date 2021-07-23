Landscaper leaps into action to save man's life as homeowners berate him: 'Die somewhere else'

Florida police are lauding a landscaper who leaped into action to save a man having a seizure, despite homeowners in the area yelling at the hero to have the injured man "die somewhere else."

"Get off our lawn," the homeowners yelled during the incident, according to police. "Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else."

The scene unfolded Monday in Palm Beach County when a landscaper only identified as "Tony" was walking to work in a residential neighborhood and saw a man in a moving car having a "serious seizure."

Tony rushed to the man and even tried to use his bare hands to stop the car from moving.

"Without thinking twice, Tony ran up to the rolling car on Dunes Road and grabbed the fender to try and stop it from rolling down the street further," local deputies wrote in a Facebook post. "It ran over Tony’s foot, but thankfully he had steel-toe boots on!"

The car stopped on a homeowner’s lawn, but the car’s windows were up and the doors locked. Tony reportedly began yelling for others to help him, prompting the homeowners to reportedly come out of their house and yell at Tony.

"Tony screamed for help, asking and begging for someone to help. The owners of the house where the car stopped yelled at Tony, ‘Get off our lawn’, ‘ Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else,’" the Facebook post continued.

"A very sad moment for Tony, but he kept at it!!"

The hero landscaper was able to determine where the injured man lived, ran to his home and alerted his wife and police.

The man was saved after authorities arrived, and "the grateful man and his wife went and found Tony, and gave him a hug" after the incident.