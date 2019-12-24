Heidi Broussard's baby reunited with her father, days after being found with body of her mother

A Texas infant who was kidnapped and later found with the body of her mother is now back in her father’s hands, officials say.

Margot Carey, the daughter of Heidi Broussard, was reunited with her family Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Child Protective Services.

"They have confirmed it's her," said Ty Carey, the baby's paternal grandfather told ABC7 at a vigil for Monday night in Austin. "She's coming home tonight, and that's the best thing that can ever happen."

TEXAS MOM'S FRIEND UNWITTINGLY REVEALED DETAILS ABOUT SUSPECT DURING PODCAST INTERVIEW

BODY FOUND LIKELY MISSING TEXAS MOM HEIDI BROUSSARD, POLICE SAY; NEWBORN FOUND ALIVE, SUSPECT ARRESTED

Broussard and Carey, who was born on Nov. 26, had last been seen Dec. 12 in their hometown of Austin after Broussard dropped off an older child at an elementary school. On Friday, Broussard was found dead and the baby girl was found safe at a home more than 100 miles away in the Houston area.

The infant had initially been taken into the custody of Texas Child Protective Services.

Broussard's body was positively identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, which called her death a homicide by strangulation, though no murder charges have been filed yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A suspect has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, but Austin police have so far refused to disclose that person's identity, citing the ongoing investigation. Media have identified her as Magen Fieramusca and investigators allege she had been plotting to take the newborn, pretending to be pregnant at the same time as the victim.

Fieramusca remained jailed Tuesday on $600,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.