Heavy rains to drench the South, while West expected to get drought relief

Some areas could see flooding

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Heavy rain is expected to spread from the Southwest into the Southern Plains and Southeast.   

Some areas could get quite a bit of rain in a short period of time, which could lead to some flooding, although this will be beneficial rain for the region. 

The national forecast for Thursday, Jan. 21. (Fox News)

A much larger storm system is set to move into California this weekend and bring heavy rain and snow to the mountains.  

Ultimately, this is a good news situation, as the moisture will help the ongoing drought across the West. 

Current drought conditions across the U.S. (Fox News)

Lake-effect snow also gets cranked up again Thursday and Friday with locally heavy snow for parts of New York and Michigan. 

