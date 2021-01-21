Heavy rains to drench the South, while West expected to get drought relief

Heavy rain is expected to spread from the Southwest into the Southern Plains and Southeast.

Some areas could get quite a bit of rain in a short period of time, which could lead to some flooding, although this will be beneficial rain for the region.

A much larger storm system is set to move into California this weekend and bring heavy rain and snow to the mountains.

Ultimately, this is a good news situation, as the moisture will help the ongoing drought across the West.

Lake-effect snow also gets cranked up again Thursday and Friday with locally heavy snow for parts of New York and Michigan.