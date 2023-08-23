Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Heavy rainfall near Grand Canyon displaces residents and guests, triggering evacuations

AZ thunderstorm contributed to power outages affecting parts of Tusayan

Associated Press
Published
About 100 residents and hotel guests were displaced after heavy rainfall hit a small community near the Grand Canyon, according to Coconino County Sheriff’s officials.

The National Weather Service said up to 3 inches of rain fell Tuesday evening in Tusayan, a gateway community 7 miles south of the Grand Canyon National Park entrance, and floodwaters were deeper than 3 feet at some points.

Officials said no injuries were reported, but the thunderstorm caused some power outages in the Tusayan area.

Arizona Fox News graphic

A flood advisory remained in effect Wednesday for Tusayan and the surrounding area.

Weather Service meteorologists said there’s about a 50% chance for more thunderstorms in the area Wednesday and Thursday.