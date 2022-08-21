Heavy rain hits Utah, Colorado, flooding businesses and shutting down roads amid safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rains in Utah have caused major flooding across the city of Moab, prompting officials to warn residents not to travel into some areas.

Videos online show one business located on Main Street in the center of town completely flooded. The water is several inches deep and rises just above the ankle of some people seen walking through it, Fox 13 of Salt Lake City reported.

"ATTENTION: For your safety, please do not attempt to travel in any areas of the Mill Creek Parkway Trail System in Moab at this time. All the parkway trails are closed due to tonight's flooding. It is extremely important to avoid the parkway trails. Thank you!" the city said.

The city also shared a photo and a video of the flooding. "Please avoid Main Street through downtown Moab and side streets from 100 north to 300 South because of downtown flooding," it said.

ARIZONA MAN, 75, RESCUED FROM FLOODWATERS AFTER GETTING TRAPPED ON TOP OF JEEP: ‘LUCKY TO BE ALIVE’

A shelter for residents has also been opened by the city as water has covered major roadways, per the report.

WV NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICES FORECAST THUNDERSTORMS IN FLOODED AREAS OF STATE

Reports of the heavy rains and flooding also came from Grand County, Colorado, which is located about 300 miles East.

"Hwy 125 (Hwy 40 to Jackson County) will be closed both directions throughout the night due to multiple slides blocking portions of the Hwy & unpassable areas of standing water," the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.

VIRGINIA FLOODING: DOZENS OF PEOPLE STILL MISSING, AUTHORITIES SAY

The Grand County Sheriff's Office continues to warn people to avoid downtown.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

National Weather Service Boulder issued a flash flood warning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not reported any injuries in either city.