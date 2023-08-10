Hawaii winds to lessen as firefighters attempt to contain wildfires; conditions remain dry and breezy

Expand / Collapse search
Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The strong winds that destroyed parts of Maui on Wednesday, thanks in part to Hurricane Dora, will begin to lessen on Thursday. 

Hawaii winds decreasing

Hawaii winds decrease on Thursday  (Credit: Fox News)

However, conditions will still be dry and breezy as firefighters try to contain the Hawaii wildfires.  

Wind gust forecast

Wind gusts forecast in the Hawaiian islands (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, dangerous heat is persisting over the Southern Tier of the U.S., with the combination of high temperatures and humidity, making it feel well over 110 degrees in some cities.  

Heat forecast index

U.S. heat forecast across the South (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe storms will target sections of the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as the Carolinas.  

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will be possible. 

