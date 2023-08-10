Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Hawaii wildfires: Lahaina was a vacation paradise before tragedy struck

Lahaina had beaches, shops, restaurants and a famous massive banyan tree

By Danuta Hamlin | Fox News
FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports on the devastation following the fast-moving fires in Maui and evacuation efforts.

Lahaina, a historic Maui seaside town and a former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, has been reduced to ashes by raging wildfires.

Seascape of Lahaina, Maui.

A tender boat heading for the shores of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, on April 21, 2023. (Fox News, File)

Beloved by tourists, this picturesque town, where the sun always seemed to shine, was filled with restaurants, shops and art galleries bustling with visitors. 

lahaina, hawaii, shops

Picturesque Lahaina was a destination for vacationers. (Fox News, File)

Many of the tourists arrived on cruise ships, which anchored off the shore.

lahaina cruise ship

A cruise ship anchoring off the shore of Lahaina in April 2023. (Fox News, File)

Besides the charm of the small town, tourists could enjoy an outlet shopping mall and nearby beaches. 

lahaina beaches before wildfires

Sandy beaches near Lahaina in April 2023. (Fox News, File)

But the most famous spot to take a snapshot and to hide away from the burning sun was the Banyan Court Park, featuring what was said to be the largest banyan tree in Hawaii, if not the U.S.

lahaina banyan tree

The enormous banyan tree in Old Lahaina near the site of King Kamehameha’s first palace, in April 2023. (Fox News, File)

The banyan was planted by William Owen Smith on April 24, 1873, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the arrival of Christian missionaries. Last April, Lahaina's famous tree celebrated the 150th anniversary of its planting. 

Split photo of before and after the wildfire destruction in Hawaii.

A side-by-side comparison of the old town of Lahaina before and after the wildfire in Maui, Hawaii. (Left: Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images | Right: Alan Dickar via AP)

In the Hawaiian language, Lā hainā means "cruel sun", describing the hot, dry climate. 

lahaina tourists arrive

Tourists arriving in Lahaina before the wildfires. (Fox News, File)

As of Thursday, at least 36 people were dead in Hawaii's wildfires, but rescuers warned that number may increase. The fires and strong winds damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures in Lahaina.

For anyone who has ever set foot in this beautiful place, the Lahaina wildfires are an incomprehensible tragedy.

Danuta Hamlin joined Fox News Channel in 1997.  She is the author of two books: The Manuscript and "Camp Nel." 