Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hawaii
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Hawaii plane crash kills all 9 aboard small craft, officials say

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Nine people died when a small, twin-engine aircraft crashed Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, officials said.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation confirmed on Twitter that the King Air plane, a type of American-built small utility aircraft, had nine people aboard when it crashed. No survivors were expected to be found.

THREE RUSSIANS, ONE UKRAINIAN TO BE TRIED FOR MURDER IN MH17 TRIAL

Police said the plane was fully engulfed in flames when first-responders arrived after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hawaii News Now reported. Smoke could reportedly be seen for miles from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It was unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed. Officials have shut down Farrington Highway as they conduct an investigation.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.