Hawaii plane crash kills all 9 aboard small craft, officials say

Nine people died when a small, twin-engine aircraft crashed Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, officials said.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation confirmed on Twitter that the King Air plane, a type of American-built small utility aircraft, had nine people aboard when it crashed. No survivors were expected to be found.

Police said the plane was fully engulfed in flames when first-responders arrived after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hawaii News Now reported. Smoke could reportedly be seen for miles from the scene.

It was unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed. Officials have shut down Farrington Highway as they conduct an investigation.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

