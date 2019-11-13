Expand / Collapse search
Army
Published

Hawaii ex-Army range director admits accepting over $100G in bribes

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 13 are here.

A former Army range director pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accept more than $100,000 in bribes as well as a firearms violation.

The Justice Department said Victor Garo, 67, of Mililani, Hawaii, admitted to accepting the money to steer federal contracts worth more than $18 million to a specific contractor. The contractor paid Garo in cash, cars and firearms.

Schofield Barracks 

Garo also admitted to illegally transporting firearms across state lines.

Garo was a range director at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks. He’s the second public official to plead guilty as a result of an ongoing investigation into fraud and bribery at the barracks.

Garo’s sentencing is set for March.

The case was investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), Defense Criminal Investigative Services (DCIS) and the FBI.