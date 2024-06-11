Hawaii crime reaches new heights as police urge beachgoers to take valuables into the ocean

Crime in a fan-favorite summer vacation destination has reached new heights — with police now suggesting that beachgoers bring along their valuables while they are swimming in Honolulu, Hawaii's exquisite waters.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) suggested to beachgoers in a social media post on Saturday to take their valuables into the ocean rather than leave them on the beach.

"For those enjoying the beach, don’t leave valuables unattended on the sand. Instead, use a waterproof bag that you can take into the water with you," the HPD said.

The recommendation caught some off guard, with residents and visitors weighing in on the request on social media.

"Is this a joke?," one person wrote.

"How about arresting, prosecuting and locking up criminals?" another said.

Hawaii News Now (HNN) reported that the announcement came as the city's beachfront has seen a spike in crime.

The outlet reported that law enforcement reported more than 160 thefts in the area that month.

Oahu, the most visited Hawaiian island, is home to the island's capitol — Honolulu.

According to a monthly report by Hawaii's Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, Oahu had 843,519 visitors arriving by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East in March 2024.

The HPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.