Hawaii

In Hawaii, 10-year-old girl died from abuse, starvation, pneumonia

Hawaii police noted the child looked emaciated

Associated Press
Published
A 10-year-old girl found dead at home in Hawaii last month died from prolonged abuse and neglect, pneumonia and starvation, police said Friday.

Her parents and grandmother were arrested Friday morning on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other crimes, Honolulu police homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said.

HAWAII RATTLED AS MAGNITUDE 5.7 QUAKE STRIKES MAUNA LOA

Thoemmes said the parents and grandmother were arrested Friday morning. They remained in custody Friday afternoon.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department speaks at a news conference on Feb. 9, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. A 10-year-old girl was found dead at home in Wahiawa, Hawaii, last month from prolonged abuse, police say. (Honolulu Police Department via AP)

When police arrived to a home last month in Wahiawa, outside Honolulu, they found the child dead and noted she appeared emaciated.

There were six children in the home. Four of them were the biological children of the parents, who Thoemmes said were the legal guardians of the girl and the adoptive parents of a 4-year-old boy. The boy was also thin and appeared abused and neglected, Thoemmes said. The other four children showed no signs of abuse, she said.