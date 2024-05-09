Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Harmony Montgomery case: Father who killed his 5-year-old daughter sentenced to 45 years to life in prison

Adam Montgomery has an extensive criminal history, which the judge read before announcing his sentence

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Blair Miller explains the abusive past of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

Fox Nation's 'Crime Stories w/ Nancy Grace' goes inside the case of the missing seven-year-old.

Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire dad convicted of beating his daughter, Harmony, to death and hiding the slaying for more than two years, was sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced Montgomery to 45 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge. 

Montgomery was also convicted and sentenced on charges of tampering with witnesses, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and second degree assault. 

Montgomery has been in custody since the beginning of 2021 after his estranged ex-wife reported Harmony missing and Manchester police discovered she had been unaccounted for since 2019.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony's father, allegedly pummeled the little girl in the head with a closed fist on Dec. 7, 2019. (Manchester Police)

On Dec. 7, 2019, the day investigators believe Harmony died, she had soiled herself in her sleep, prosecutors said. Her father allegedly beat her over the head viciously, telling his wife, "I think I really hurt her this time."

When he realized his daughter was dead, he allegedly stuffed her into a duffle bag. Prosecutors say he transferred her body multiple times and kept it for weeks before chopping up her remains and disposing of them somewhere outside Boston.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details.