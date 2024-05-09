Harmony Montgomery case: Father who killed his 5-year-old daughter sentenced to 45 years to life in prison

Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire dad convicted of beating his daughter, Harmony, to death and hiding the slaying for more than two years, was sentenced Thursday.

A judge sentenced Montgomery to 45 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge.

Montgomery was also convicted and sentenced on charges of tampering with witnesses, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and second degree assault.

Montgomery has been in custody since the beginning of 2021 after his estranged ex-wife reported Harmony missing and Manchester police discovered she had been unaccounted for since 2019.

On Dec. 7, 2019, the day investigators believe Harmony died, she had soiled herself in her sleep, prosecutors said. Her father allegedly beat her over the head viciously, telling his wife, "I think I really hurt her this time."

When he realized his daughter was dead, he allegedly stuffed her into a duffle bag. Prosecutors say he transferred her body multiple times and kept it for weeks before chopping up her remains and disposing of them somewhere outside Boston.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details.