Hard drugs found inside Buc-ee's plushies during traffic stop in Texas

Upon discovery of marijuana and ecstasy, driver complained of chest pains and was taken to local hospital

Authorities in Texas uncovered drugs stuffed inside plush toys of a beloved, iconic mascot of the Lonestar state during a routine traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office announced in a statement that a deputy found marijuana and ecstasy inside Buc-ee's beaver plush toys on July 31, just after 1 a.m, while searching the inside of the vehicle.

Officials said the driver gave consent to the deputy to search the vehicle.

During the search, officials said the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located the Buc-ee's plushies in the rear seat. 

Buc-ee's toys with drugs inside

A Texas deputy found multiple drugs inside a stuffed Buc-ee's beaver toy during a recent traffic stop for an infraction. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

After exploring the toys, the deputy discovered packages inside and found that the plushies were re-stitched. The stuffed beavers were found to contain packages of marijuana and ecstasy, officials said. 

Authorities said the marijuana weighed over two pounds. 

Drugs pulled from toys during traffic stop

Marijuana and ecstasy were found inside some Buc-ee's plush toys during a traffic stop in Fayette County. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

In Texas, possession of between 4 oz. and 5 lbs. of marijuana is a felony, punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to 2 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Image of Fayette County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Authorities in Texas found drugs stuffed inside Buc-ee's plush toys during a traffic stop in Fayette County.  (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

After the discovery of the drugs, the driver, who was identified as Lugene Davis Jr., 47, of San Antonio, claimed he was suffering from chest pain. 

Officials said EMS was dispatched to the location and transferred Davis to a local hospital for treatment.

The marijuana and ecstasy were seized, and a warrant was issued for Davis. 