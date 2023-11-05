Expand / Collapse search
'It happened again!': Woman hits $12.1 million jackpot at Excalibur Las Vegas

A woman hits a $12.1 million dollar jackpot in Las Vegas off a slot machine at Excalibur, according to IGT Jackpots.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Luck be a lady at Excalibur in Las Vegas as a California woman hit a $12.1 million dollar jackpot on a slot machine, according to International Game Technology (IGT). 

"It happened again! For the fourth time this year in Nevada, we’re crowning another Megabucks™ millionaire!" IGT Jackpots posted on their X account on Friday.

According to IGT, the entire jackpot prize was estimated to be worth about $12,185,766.40. The company added it was won playing the Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine at the Excalibur hotel-casino, located on the Las Vegas strip. 

IGT also reported that the jackpot was hit on Oct. 18 making it the fourth time a Megabucks' jackpot was hit in Nevada this year. 

LAS VEGAS CASINO OFFICIALS FACE DILEMMA AS TRESPASSERS COLLECT JACKPOTS

Slot machine in Excalibur Las Vegas that produced $12 million dollar jackpot

Another Megabucks jackpot happening in Las Vegas casino, IGT Jackpots announced on Friday. (IGT Jackpots)

Back in August, IGT says a visitor from California won $10.1 million on a $5 bet while playing Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at the Aria hotel-casino. 

Excalibur did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

