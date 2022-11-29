Handcuffed suspect shoots Denver officer while being removed from police vehicle at jail

A handcuffed suspect shot an officer in the neck as he exited a police vehicle to enter a detention center, Denver police said.

Officers pursued the suspect, believing he was driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was able to elude officers for a bit and began walking away from the vehicle when he was detained.

When officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen, they recovered a handgun and "large quantity of suspected narcotics" while taking him into custody.

During attempted removal of the suspect from the police vehicle at the downtown detention center, police say the suspect accessed another weapon that must have been concealed on him, and fired one round, striking an officer in the neck.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to the hospital. The suspect was listed in critical condition, while the officer is expected to make a recovery.

The shooting will now be investigated under the city's officer-involved shooting protocol. The results will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office.