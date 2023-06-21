Hamilton the hog ties up police officers for days, terrorizing Pennsylvania town: 'Fastest pig alive'

Talk about when pigs fly!

Police in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania had a "hog" wild few days last week as they attempted to catch a loose pig that was reported scurrying around the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

"As it turns out, pigs are fast...and elusive.." the Manheim Township Police Department began earnestly in a lengthy news release Thursday about the pursuit of an animal they aptly named Hamilton, adding, "and this one escaped capture for days, presumably living off the land like its cousin, the wild boar."

Police said that after days of numerous calls from neighbors a man reported an "enormous pig" was sleeping under a trampoline in his backyard on June 15.

Three officers and one civilian police aide – with a combined 40 years of experience – all responded but were unable to catch the sneaky swine.

"Had this been a dog or cat, it would have been resolved within the hour," the news release said. "But livestock on the loose? Not exactly in our wheelhouse. We don't have the equipment to catch, contain, or even transport a hog. And where would we transport it to, even if we did have those things? The butcher shop?"

After calls to several agencies, officers decided to bring in the big dogs – the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary – who police said came with "personnel and pig-catching stuff.... which we believe is the correct terminology."

While the workers of the farm sanctuary formulated their plan to catch Hamilton, which consisted mainly of enticing him into the back of their van with food bribes, he escaped from the "mostly" fenced in yard.

"A foot pursuit of the escaped swine ensued, and yes, we see the irony in 3 cops chasing a pig," the department continued. "As it turns out, Hamilton wasn't as tired as we thought because we're fairly certain he's the fastest pig alive."

While on the run, police said Hamilton was nearly hit by a car before he dashed into another fenced-in area of a pediatric care facility.

"Great," the news release continued, "An out-of-control farm animal in the play area of a Pediatric medical facility. What could go wrong?"

Workers from the farm sanctuary crept into the empty and "completely fenced, not mostly" yard and after about 20 minutes – "probably much to the amusement of the staff inside Pediatric Specialty Care" – they were able to corral Hamilton inside a dog crate and he was loaded onto the sanctuary van.

"He was transported to their farm, where he will live out his days, telling stories to the other rescued farm animals about how he was saved from his ‘life on the streets.’"

Police said the sanctuary planned to put out social media updates on Hamilton, who they renamed Gregory, which they did on Sunday.

The sanctuary said he was doing well but admitted they didn’t know much about what he endured before he started running around the neighborhood last week.

"Here is the update you’ve been hoping for!" the sanctuary wrote on its social media pages along with a video of a tail-wagging Gregory checking out his new surroundings and some grub in the form of carrots.

The sanctuary said Gregory had been "lunging and snapping at people" before his rescue "because he was so afraid."

But the update said "he made a sudden turnaround" on Sunday. "He has been up walking around his room, checking things out, drinking water, stretching and just seeming much more comfortable!"

The pig also finally went to the bathroom (so to speak) "Three times!"

"He must be feeling so much better. We are so happy for him," the sanctuary added. "This big guy has been all over the news and has captured the hearts of so many people. We can understand why. You are so loved Gregory!"

The Manheim Township Police Department also thanked the sanctuary for getting Hamilton/Gregory "in custody."

"We are much better at catching criminals than we are at catching farm animals, and without Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, we'd probably still be standing in that backyard on Elm Avenue, staring at that sleeping pig, asking, ‘So, now what?’" the department said, adding, "Not all heroes wear capes- sometimes, they wear Muck boots."