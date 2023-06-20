Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida woman arrested after police allegedly find meth, baby raccoon in backpack

Clearwater, Florida, Police said the raccoon was about a week old and will likely be released back into the wild

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Police in Florida found a baby raccoon inside a woman’s backpack last weekend while making a drug arrest.

"You never know what you’re going to find as a police officer," the Clearwater Police Department wrote on social media along with video of the stowaway animal chittering at police. "This cute little critter was found in the backpack of a woman arrested on drug charges."

Police said the raccoon was about a week old and was taken to a Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa to be checked out and will be cared for alongside other young raccoons before "hopefully being released back into the wild."

Baby raccoon chittering

A raccoon was found in a woman's backpack during a drug arrest last weekend. (Clearwater Police Department )

Officers found the animal in the backpack of a woman identified as Lindsay Rodewald after she gave verbal consent to be searched when she was stopped around midnight Saturday morning for riding her bike without headlights on, FOX 35 reported. 

Officers allegedly found a broken glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, which Rodewald said she "forgot" was in her backpack. 

Rodewald, 43, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, FOX 35 reported. 