Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons

Horseback rider disappears in Montana as investigators find horse, cellphone

Meghan Rouns, 27, vanished about 90 miles from Bozeman

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
The border crisis is absolutely impacting Montana: Tim Sheehy Video

The border crisis is absolutely impacting Montana: Tim Sheehy

Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy discusses his campaign efforts to win over a seat in his state and how the border crisis is impacting Montana on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Montana authorities are searching for a woman who disappeared after an afternoon ride, leaving her horse and phone behind.  

Meghan Rita Rouns, 27, has not been heard from since Friday, Oct. 4 around 2 p.m., when she took her horse out to a recreational area about 90 minutes from Bozeman, according to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Department.

Rouns' parents reported the woman missing around 8 that night, after she failed to return home; her horse and a saddlebag containing her phone were found the next day. 

MAN CONVICTED FOR DOZENS OF THREATS AGAINST FORMER SPEAKER MCCARTHY OVER CHINESE BALLOONS

Meghan Rouns

Meghan Rouns, 27, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 4 around 2 p.m. (Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Although she was last seen around 2 p.m., Rouns posted a photo via Snapchat around 4:20 p.m., Sheriff Leo Dutton told KXLH

Foot and drone searches carried out by multiple agencies have turned up empty, the department wrote in a Monday Facebook post. 

FAMILY OF BLACKFEET CHIEF, FACE OF NFL'S REDSKINS FOR 48 YEARS, WANTS HIS IMAGE BACK IN NFL

Meghan Rita Rouns

Meghan Rouns' horse was found alone near Hauser Lake on Saturday with the missing woman's phone. (Lewis & Clark County Sheriff)

Because Rouns' horse was found on a hill near Hauser Lake, the sheriff's office has focused their search in and around the body of water, Lt. Willy Wegner told KTVH

Foul play as been ruled out in the woman's disappearance, Dutton told the US Sun. The sheriff said that the woman may have fallen into the lake due to gusty winds in the area that day, the outlet reported. 

"We believe something happened that spooked the horse to get it into the waters," he said. "We just don’t know what yet."

MURDERED KANSAS MOMS: NEW CHARGES FILED IN DEATHS OF WOMEN ON ROAD TRIP

Meghan Rouns

Searches on foot, on horseback and via drone for Meghan Rouns have come up empty. (Lewis & Clark County Sheriff )

On Monday, Dutton wrote on the department's Facebook page that he was with Rouns' family and husband, and that they were searching a portion of the Missouri River. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Please stay clear of the search area, this includes the water search area. If people try to get there, they will endanger our SCUBA divers," he wrote. "Please do not interfere with the search… Thank you to the citizens who have given their time on foot, horses and other volunteer services."

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.