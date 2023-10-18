Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Halloween horror as arsonist targets homes with holiday spirit: cops

Family forced to move out of home due to fire damage caused by apparent arsonist

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Chicago police are looking for a suspected arsonist who is prowling the Northwest Side and lighting Halloween decorations on fire.

The police department's 19th District, which includes neighborhoods such as Lincoln Square and North Center, sent out a community alert Tuesday with regard to eight fires that targeted Halloween and autumn decorations or trash cans between Oct. 4 and Oct. 16.

The latest three fires, which were carried out between Oct. 11 and Oct. 16, targeted decorations on the porches of homes, including a fire on North Hoyne Street that damaged a home, police said. No one was injured, but a family had to move out due to the fire damage, Fox 32 reported.

Chicago porch damaged by arson, caution tape around it

This Chicago porch was damaged by a suspected arsonist. (Fox 32)

"My wife and I were asleep, and it was like 4 in the morning, and we woke up to the smell of like a bonfire in the apartment," a witness to one of the fires, Craig Deering, told ABC 7 Chicago. "When I came outside, the whole block was just in smoke, and we saw flames over there by the tree, and I immediately ran back up to the apartment to get my phone and call 911."

suspect caught on doorbell camera

This image shows the suspected arsonist who is torching Halloween decorations in Chicago. (Fox 32)

Police described the suspect as a "balding" 6-foot White male between the ages of 35 and 40 with a beard, mustache and glasses. Ring doorbell footage captured the suspect on one of the targeted porches earlier this month, Fox 32 reported.

fire-damaged Chicago home

This home in Chicago was damaged when a suspect lit Halloween decorations on fire. (Fox 32)

"Hopefully they catch him. Hopefully he learns right from wrong," one local, Fred Hackmann, told the outlet.

The police department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that one person is currently being questioned by police on the matter.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives.

Police advised residents of the area to move Halloween and seasonal decorations away from structures.