Halloween ‘hoax’ exposed after 9-year-old admits planting needle in own candy

A "trick-or-treat" candy scare that sent shivers through a Maryland town turned out to be nothing more than a mischievous "trick" by a 9-year-old, who slipped a sewing needle into their own candy bag, authorities said.

Police initially warned Rockville residents to "inspect all candy" after receiving reports that two children were given gummy bear packages containing sewing needles on Halloween. The alarming discovery led authorities to pinpoint several neighborhood blocks as possible sources.

In an update to the Nov. 1 report, the Rockville City Police Department said they traced the incident back to one of the children involved, confirming it was a prank.

"The incident was a hoax carried out by a 9-year-old child within the household where the report originated," police said in a post on Facebook. "The child admitted to placing sewing needles in two packages of gummy bears."

Amid widespread public concern and a flurry of media attention over the initial report, police said the child’s parents spoke with their children again. During the conversation, the 9-year-old admitted to placing needles inside the candy just before their parents performed a precautionary safety scan with a magnet.

Police said no other incidents were reported on or after Halloween, suggesting that no children received any candy due to "maliciously tampering."

"This incident understandably raised concern within our community, and we are grateful that it did not present a broader threat to public safety," Chief Jason L. West said in a statement.

"I commend the professionalism and diligence of our officers and detectives for their swift response, thorough investigation, and commitment to ensuring the facts of this case were fully uncovered."