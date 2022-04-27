Haley signs letter demanding American universities divest from China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has signed onto a letter demanding universities cut financial ties with China.

The letter, drafted by the Athenai Institute, requests university officials push their schools to divest entirely from their Chinese financial ties in protest of Chinese human rights abuses and international security threats. Haley's signature is among the most prominent attached to the Athenai Letter.

"American universities must ensure they’re not sending a single dollar to fund genocide," Haley told Fox News Digital. "Communist China is imprisoning millions of Uyghurs, forcing them to work and subjecting them to rape, sterilization and torture."

"And on top of that, they’re eyeing Taiwan, gave the world COVID, and are partners with Russia. The free world promised 'never again,' now it’s time to put our money where our mouth is," Haley continued.

Athenai Institute is a nonprofit – purportedly student-led – dedicated to opposing Chinese influence in U.S. schools.

China-based entities, including the Chinese government, secured $120 million in contracts with American colleges in 2021, federal data reveals.

The Chinese institutions entered into agreements ranging from $105,000 to $31 million with more than two dozen universities, a search of the College Foreign Gift and Contract Report database shows.

The federal records, however, contain minimal details on the arrangements, such as the private Chinese entities involved and the specifics of the contracts.

A Chinese government official who previously claimed the Communist Party of China is a "great party" and said reports of human rights violations in China were "lies," gave a speech this month at Harvard University.