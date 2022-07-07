Hacker takes over Disneyland California accounts, tweets racist slurs, COVID conspiracies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hacker accessed the official Disneyland California accounts on Facebook and Instagram and began posting a stream of racist slurs Thursday.

The hacker, identifying himself only as "David-Do," claimed to be getting revenge on Disneyland workers who allegedly mocked him for "having a small penis." The hacker went on to repeatedly use the N-word and make outlandish claims.

"I am f-----g tired of all these [racial slur] Disney employees mocking me for having a small penis," he wrote. "WHO’S THE TOUGH GUY NOW JEROME? GET HACKED YOU."

The hacker went on to claim that he "invented" COVID-19.

"Thinkin' about the time I invented COVID and blamed it on Wuhan cuz f--k ya'll," he wrote.

Each of the posts was deleted within hours of the incident. No one has been identified as the hacker as of Thursday afternoon.

The incident came less than a day after Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom came under fire for appearing to flout his own state laws with a vacation to Montana. Montana is one of 22 states California has blacklisted, banning state-funded travel to the destination.

While Newsom's office has clarified that he did not use government funds to fly to his Montana vacation, the embattled governor has faced criticism a number of times for appearing to flout his own administration's policies .

"The travel ban applies to using state funds. The Governor’s travel is not being paid by the state. Connecting the two is an attempt at gotcha journalism that is neither gotcha nor journalism," Newsom's senior communications adviser, Anthony York, said in a statement on Twitter. "The governor is on a vacation with his family. He will return later this week."

Newsom also infamously attended a lavish dinner at the French Laundry maskless and in a large group, even as his administration imposed severe COVID-19 lockdowns in late 2020.