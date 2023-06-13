Gunfire erupts during Denver Nuggets NBA Finals victory celebration, leaving 10 injured; police arrest 2

A shooting in Denver, Colorado, early Tuesday morning that left 10 injured is believed to be linked to a "drug nexus" involving fentanyl, police say.

Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark told reporters Tuesday that two people are in custody and five weapons have been seized following the violence that broke out as fans flooded the streets of the city to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first NBA championship Monday night.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 to clinch the title.

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Ricardo Vasquez and 33-year-old Raul Jones. Vasquez was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Vasquez is being held on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and for possession of a controlled substance. Jones is being held for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Denver Police said the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market Street — which is believed to be unassociated with the Nuggets celebrations — resulted in 10 total victims.

Police said they believe five to six of the victims were bystanders not involved in the drug deal.

Medical officials said as of Tuesday afternoon, the five who remain hospitalized are in fair condition and four of them had to immediately undergo surgery.

"Crime scene technicians also located a significant quantity of fentanyl pills in the area that were bundled in several baggies," Clark said, adding that investigators believe a "drug nexus" is linked to the shooting. At least 20 rounds were fired, he said, striking nine adult men and one adult female.

Denver Police PIO Doug Schepman told Fox News the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. MT.

"Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals," the police department wrote on Twitter.

It is not immediately clear if the individuals were specifically targeted or if there was more than one shooter.

"This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available," the police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photos and videos online show people gathering in roadway intersections and climbing streetlights to celebrate the victory.