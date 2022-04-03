6 people dead after downtown Sacramento shooting: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and nine injured after a shooting in the city's downtown area early Sunday morning.

Police said they located at least 15 victims of the shooting, including six people who died.

Police alerted the public on Twitter that streets in downtown Sacramento near where the shooting unfolded were closed off.

Videos on social media show ambulances on the scene.

One video on Twitter appeared to show people running through the street as the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

One man, Berry Accius of Sacramento's Voice of the Youth, said he got to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and described it as "chaotic."

"A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated," Accius told WUSA 9. "It was just horrific."

"Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active," Sacramento police said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.