Gun dealer who sold rifle to Gilroy shooter says he’s facing multiple lawsuits from victims

The Nevada weapons dealer who sold the gun used in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting claims he’s facing “in theory, a minimum of 15 lawsuits” — or possibly even more — from the victims and their families.

A “customer and a friend” has started a GoFundMe campaign to help deal with the “frivolous lawsuits,” according to Michael Christopherson, owner of Big Mike’s Guns & Ammo.

Christopherson acknowledged that “some people will want to give to the [victims’] families instead of us” — saying, “We back you 100%.”

“We hope we dont need the funds and would love to return it or donate it,” Christopherson wrote on the Big Mike’s G&A Facebook page.

“All funds will be used to pay for legal expenses,” his friend said on GoFundMe. “Help Support Big Mikes G&A In Nevada against Frivolous lawsuits and to Provide additional safety measures to keep his family safe form ongoing threats of harm due to another person’s actions and shooting of innocent people in Gilroy.”

Christopherson posted a FB status on Wednesday, saying he would likely be facing at least 15 lawsuits — and possibly as many as 50 — when all is said and done, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

He came under fire last week after revealing that it was his shop that sold the AR-style rifle used in the Gilroy massacre in California, which left three people dead and over a dozen injured.

The weapon was purchased legally.

“I did not know this individual,” Christopherson wrote on FB after the July 28 shooting. “When I did see him, he was acting happy and showed no reasons for concern. I would never ever sell any firearm to anyone who acted wrong or looks associated with any bad group like white power.”

Christopherson did not respond to requests for comment when reached Wednesday. It’s unclear if any of the suits he referenced have actually been filed yet.

“Big Mike and his family did nothing wrong and followed all laws,” his GoFundMe page reads. “If you are a Second Amendment supporter, we ask for your help to protect one of our own and their safety. All unused funds will be donated to victim funds.”

The campaign had raised $1,500 of its $10,000 goal as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

