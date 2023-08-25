Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

In Gulf of Mexico, 2023 recreational fishing season for greater amberjack comes to close

Greater amberjack can grow up to 6 feet, 200 lbs

The 2023 recreational fishing season for greater amberjack is drawing to a close in the Gulf of Mexico as catch limits for the fishery have been met, federal regulators said Thursday

During the closure — which starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and lasts until next August — recreational harvest or possession of greater amberjack is prohibited in state and federal waters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's news release said the closure is necessary to protect the greater amberjack population, which is considered overfished in the Gulf. Catch limits are set by the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council.

Greater Amberjack

A greater amberjack is seen in the depths of the Aegean Sea in Turkey on July 4, 2023. The 2023 recreational fishing season for greater amberjack in the Gulf of Mexico is coming to a close. (Tahsin Ceylan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Greater amberjack are big silver fish named for the long amber line along each side from nose to first dorsal fin. They can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) long and weigh 200 pounds, although up to 40 pounds is most common, according to NOAA Fisheries.