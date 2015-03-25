Guilty plea by 1 of 6 teenage girls in Pa. videotaped beating of mentally disabled woman

One of six teenagers charged in the videotaped beating of a mentally disabled Philadelphia-area woman on her stoop last fall has been sentenced to six to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty in the case.

The Delaware County Daily Times (http://bit.ly/UAQeCz ) reports the 16-year-old apologized as she pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and conspiracy to recklessly endanger another person. A plea agreement calls for her to attend school and anger management classes.

Investigators allege the six female defendants — apparently for fun — punched, kicked and hit the 48-year-old woman with a shoe and a chair in Chester in September. One recorded the beating, which was posted online.

Cases against the five other defendants are still pending.

___

Information from: Delaware County Daily Times, http://www.delcotimes.com