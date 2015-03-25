Group sues ex-Texas judge for returning teen to home of sex offender who then committed murder

An anti-abortion group is suing a Texas judge who ordered a 15-year-old girl to be returned to a home with her legal guardian, even though she claimed the guardian's convicted sex-offender boyfriend made aggressive advances.

The teen also claimed the couple compelled her to have an abortion.

The lawsuit by The Texas Center for Defense of Life charges retired state District Judge Terrill L. Flenniken with knowingly placing a minor with her former step grandmother, despite her living with a registered sex offender in Caldwell.

It asks the state attorney general to investigate possible criminal charges.

Months after Flenniken's decision, the sex offender, Edward Clinton Lee, shot and killed the guardian and sexually assaulted the teen. He now is serving a life sentence.

Flenniken refused to comment on the lawsuit.