Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published
Last Update May 23, 2017

Group reportedly chanting 'MS-13' stabs and robs man in New York City

By | Fox News
close
Prof.: Trump admin exaggerating MS-13 threat Video

Prof.: Trump admin exaggerating MS-13 threat

Tucker takes on one MS-13 expert who argues the Trump administration has mischaracterized the threat of the long-running problem of the Central American gang in the US and that mass deportation isn't the answer to combating them #Tucker

A group of men reportedly shouting “MS-13” stabbed and robbed a man in New York City on Saturday.

Three men stabbed the victim at around 8 p.m. in Queens and stole $600 from him on the sidewalk, authorities told NBC New York. Police told the station the group was screaming “MS-13” during the attack.

“It’s scary because you don’t expect that to happen,” Vanessa Mejia told NBC New York. “You think it’s a safe neighborhood and you hear about this gang. It’s just so scary.”

The victim was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital and was in stable condition.

No arrests were made in the stabbing. Police were looking to recover surveillance footage from local markets.