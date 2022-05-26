Expand / Collapse search
Published

Great Lakes, Gulf Coast forecast to see thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe weather will impact eastern regions

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the eastern Gulf Coast up into the lower Great Lakes.  

NEW MEXICO FIRE SLOWED DUE TO RAIN, MOUNTAIN SNOW

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some regions.  

Severe storm threat in the East

On Friday, the risk sweeps along the East Coast, including some of the big cities across the I-95 corridor during the rush hour drive home.

Severe storm threat on the East Coast

There is also the risk of stronger storms for the Northwest on Thursday as a system moves through. 

U.S. rain forecast

Meanwhile, it feels like summertime across the South and Southwest, with the ongoing threat of wildfires starting and spreading.

