Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Good Samaritan killed helping crash victim in Arizona: ‘Worst-case scenario’

Arizona DPS troopers investigating impairment as possible factor in multi-vehicle collision

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim of a crash along a highway in Arizona was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

Two concerned citizens had stopped to render aid just before 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Route 202 near Phoenix when the deadly crash occurred, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

"This is an absolute tragedy," DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews told FOX10 Phoenix at the crash scene. "This is the worst-case scenario where someone who was completely uninvolved is stopping to help those that they saw were in need and ended up being the victim themself."

Andrews said another vehicle crashed into the good Samaritan’s car and pushed it into one of the individuals, who later died at a hospital, KNXV-TV reported.

ALL NEW YORK STUDENTS INJURED IN THURSDAY'S BUS CRASH EXPECTED TO RECOVER, SUPERINTENDENT SAYS

vehicles at crash scene

The driver that initially struck a vehicle on State Route 202 had earlier been involved in another hit-and-run along I-17, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

The driver that initially struck the vehicle that led the good Samaritans to stop and help had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run on I-17 near Durango Road, according to DPS. 

vehicles at crash scene

A good Samaritan was struck by a vehicle and killed while helping a crash victim. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Four vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision on 202.

15-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED IN PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL VAN CRASH

Two other drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 5-month-old infant was hospitalized in stable condition following the first collision, according to local reports.

troopers and vehicles at crash scene

Troopers are investigating impairment as a possible factor in the incident. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Troopers said impairment is being examined as a possible factor, though the investigation remains ongoing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The accident temporarily closed the eastbound lanes until later Sunday morning.