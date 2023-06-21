Girl Scouts distance themselves from online form allowing boys in 'gender inclusive' overnight camps

Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) has distanced itself from an online form circulating on social media that reportedly asks parents to specify if their child goes by masculine pronouns and would prefer "gender inclusive" sleeping arrangements.

The form, which was reportedly sent by a parent to the widely-followed Twitter account End Wokeness, asked parents to provide "basic camper information" regarding preferred pronouns that included "she/her," "they/them," "he/him" and "other."

The reported form also asked families to provide the preferred sleeping arrangements for their camper, which included "gender inclusive" accommodations or those only for "cisgender females."

"We’re proud that Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is an inclusive organization that uplifts all girls," the Girl Scouts USA told Fox News Digital when reached for comment about the form. "We are committed to creating a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment where all members are empowered to be themselves as they discover their strengths, rise to meet new challenges, and become leaders in their communities and the world."

"Accommodations for transgender youth are made with the local Girl Scout council to best support each troop and member."

An employee with Girl Scouts USA echoed the statement from the organization, telling Fox News Digital that the form was not from the organization's official website, and that such issues are left up to local Girl Scout councils how best to handle.

Regarding whether the issues addressed in the form posted by End Wokeness are going on in the organization at any level, the employee said, "It seems like there's a conversation happening among many organizations around the country, […] and it's just an issue that is left to councils to decide the best path forward."

The Girl Scouts have been allowing transgender girls into the organization for years, and the FAQ section of its website — which has been online for more than a decade — notes that situations where a biological male would request to join are "rare and are considered individually with the best interests of all families in mind."

"Should any girl requiring special accommodations wish to camp, GSUSA recommends that the local council makes similar accommodation that schools across the country follow in regard to changing, sleeping arrangements, and other travel-related activities," the website says.

A 2015 petition from the American Family Association objecting to GSUSA's policy of transgender scouts garnered tens of thousands of signatures, as the Christian Post reported at the time.

GSUSA introduced a new "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" patch this year that K-5 scouts can earn by participating in three of 20 suggested "LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch Activities," according to a document on the organization's website. Older scouts must complete six of the activities, which include things such as attending a Pride parade, watching a movie about Harvey Milk, reading about the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and creating "a piece of art that celebrates how families come in all shapes, sizes, and kinds."