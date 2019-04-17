Girl in Alaska expelled over altercation tied to bathroom protest: reports

A student in Alaska was expelled, reports say, after she fought back against a group of boys who trapped her in a bathroom.

Last week, a group of boys at North Pole High School in Fairbanks reportedly went into the girls' bathroom to protest the use of the boys' restroom by a boys’ bathroom by a transgender student who is transitioning from female to male.

The girl was blocked from leaving the bathroom; she purportedly kneed a boy, who was then sent to the hospital.

The Washington Post reported the girl’s expulsion.

The school district reported that seven boys were disciplined in connection with the incident.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported that Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson said she'd have taught her daughter to do the same.

“I don’t care why the boys were in the bathroom,” Wilson said, as The Post reported. “I just wanted to make sure I had this opportunity to tell those young ladies at North Pole High School ... if you ever feel threatened for your safety, whatever force you think you have to give, I will stand behind you. And so will your community. Not for those boys who were where they didn’t belong.”

Wilson has sreportedly poken with Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Superintendent Karen Gaborik, who didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.