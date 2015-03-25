'Ghostbusters' Return to New York Public Library

It was not your average day at the New York Public Library on 42nd Street in Manhattan as a Ghostbusters re-enactment was staged, MyFoxNY reports.

People dressed as ghosts sat down in the reading room and then "ghost busters" entered and began chasing them.

Most of the people in the library were caught off guard but the stunt, including a security guard who was not told about it in advance.

Six people helped shoot the event. It was turned into a YouTube video.

The group Improv Everywhere staged the event, at the library's request. The video has been viewed almost half-a-million times already.

