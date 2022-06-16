Expand / Collapse search
Ghislaine Maxwell
Published

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was 'offered money' to kill Maxwell

Maxwell's lawyers made the claim in a bid for a lighter sentence

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Maxwell found guilty of aiding Epstein sex abuse Video

Maxwell found guilty of aiding Epstein sex abuse

Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley reacts to the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case reaching a guilty verdict on 'Special Report.'

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers say her cellmate has claimed multiple times that she had been offered money to kill the Jeffrey Epstein accomplice.

Maxwell's lawyers made the allegation in a Wednesday court filing, which sought to secure a lighter sentence in their case. Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts against her in December, with the most severe charge being sex trafficking of minors.

"One of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep," the filing read, adding that the inmate claimed the payment had been worth "an additional 20 years’ incarceration."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S LAWYERS SEEK NEW TRIAL AFTER JUROR DISCLOSES HE WAS SEX ABUSE VICTIM

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in undated evidence photo

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in undated evidence photo (SDNY)

"This incident reflects the brutal reality that there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms Maxwell — whether for money, fame, or simple ‘street cred,'" Maxwell's lawyers argued.

FIRST ON FOX: GHISLAINE MAXWELL JUROR DID NOT DISCLOSE THAT HE WAS A VICTIM OF SEXUAL ABUSE DURING SELECTION

The inmate was reportedly moved to a different unit of the Brooklyn prison where Maxwell is staying, according to the New York Times.

In this courtroom sketch, FBI analyst Kimberly Meder testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial about a photo, shown on video, showing Maxwell, left, massaging Jeffery Epstein's foot at his home, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. 

In this courtroom sketch, FBI analyst Kimberly Meder testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial about a photo, shown on video, showing Maxwell, left, massaging Jeffery Epstein's foot at his home, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York.  (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. 

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York.  (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Maxwell's legal team went on to argue that she deserves a light sentence for her convictions. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.

"Ghislaine Maxwell is not an heiress, villain, or vapid socialite. She has worked hard her entire life. She has energy, drive, commitment, a strong work ethic, and desire to do good in the world," the lawyers wrote, adding that Maxwell had a "difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father."

The claims from Maxwell's team come years after Epstein killed himself in his New York cell, an incident that gave rise to widespread conspiracy theories that he was in fact murdered.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders