Ghislaine Maxwell faces additional charges as new accuser comes forward

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged Ghislaine Maxwell with two additional counts of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam now faces a total of eight charges for which she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

The latest grand jury was presented with testimony from a fourth accuser, also expanding the time period for the crimes. While in the previous indictment, prosecutors alleged that Maxwell had helped recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex acts with Epstein during the period between 1994 and 1997, they now say that Maxwell and Epstein’s conspiracy "continued through in or about 2004."

"Between in or about 2001 and in or about 2004, Epstein and Maxwell recruited Minor Victim- 4 to engage in sex acts with Epstein at the Palm Beach Residence, after which Epstein and, at times, Maxwell provided Minor Victim- 4 with hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter. Minor Victim- 4 truthfully told both Epstein and Maxwell her age," reads the court documents.

During the same period, Maxwell allegedly encouraged and enticed "the minor to recruit other girls to engage in paid sex acts with Epstein, which she did." The girl also says Maxwell sent her gifts, including lingerie, from an address in New York to the minor’s residence in Florida.

In a letter to Judge Alison Nathan, the government says it will soon be providing the defense with statements of more than 250 witnesses related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. These are only the witnesses whom the government "does not currently expect to call to testify at trial."

The prosecutor's office declined to comment and Fox News' inquiry to the defendant's lawyers has not been returned.

Maxwell is currently being held at the federal prison, Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn. She recently made a third attempt at getting bail which was denied by the judge. Her trial is currently scheduled for July 12, 2021.