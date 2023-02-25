Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia teen gang member, another suspect arrested in gas station shooting that left nine kids injured: police

Georgia police said one of the suspects is a 15-year-old boy

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Georgia have arrested two people, including one teenager, in a gas station shooting that left multiple children injured.

The shooting happened in Columbus, Georgia, on Feb. 17 at around 10 p.m. when police officers responded to a shooting that left nine children injured, including a 5-year-old. 

Officials with the Columbus Police Department announced on Friday that D’Angelo Robinson, Sr., 35, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy were arrested in relation to the shooting.

Police said that Robinson, Sr is being charged with 8 counts of aggravated assault and. The 15-year-old is being charged with one count of aggravated assault, with police noting that additional charges are pending for both suspects. 

The teenager is a "validated gang member," police say.

Shell gas station on Warm Springs Road in Columbus, Georgia

Shell gas station on Warm Springs Road in Columbus, Georgia (Google Earth)

All victims were under the age of 18 and treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said during a press conference after the shooting that an "altercation took place at a party that was nearby" at a "warehouse location" nearby, with the argument going into the gas station.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon speaks at press conference

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon speaks at press conference (Columbus Police Department Facebook)

The ages of the minors injured were 5, 12, three 13-year-olds, 14, two 15-year-olds, and a 17-year-old.

"While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets," Blackmon said. "It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impact all of us."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.