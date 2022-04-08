Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Georgia teen accidentally shoots himself at Chick-fil-A

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager in Georgia accidentally shot himself on Friday afternoon in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, according to police.

Police in DeKalb County said that the 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A in Stonecrest, according to Fox 5.

The teenager was handling the firearm when the incident occurred and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the report.

A teenager in Georgia accidentally shot himself on Friday afternoon in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, according to police.

A teenager in Georgia accidentally shot himself on Friday afternoon in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, according to police. (Fox 5)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A large police presence could be seen in the area where the incident occurred, the report said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money