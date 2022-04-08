Georgia teen accidentally shoots himself at Chick-fil-A

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager in Georgia accidentally shot himself on Friday afternoon in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, according to police.

Police in DeKalb County said that the 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A in Stonecrest, according to Fox 5.

The teenager was handling the firearm when the incident occurred and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the report.

A large police presence could be seen in the area where the incident occurred, the report said.