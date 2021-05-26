Former Georgia teacher says critical race theory should be out of classrooms: This is 'neo-segregation'

A former Georgia second-grade teacher said on Wednesday that critical race theory should not be in classrooms because it amounts to pushing "neo-segregation" onto children.

"When you’re looking at critical race theory, what I’m talking about does not come from my feelings," Courtney Stokes, a former teacher in Forsyth County, Georgia, told "Fox & Friends."

Stokes said that her views on critical race theory stem from research which she said traces "all the way back" to "Marxist roots."

It is a "divisive ideology," she added.

Stokes' comments came after Cherokee County Schools in Georgia vowed to prohibit critical race theory from being taught in classrooms, according to Fox 5.

"At least 400 people crammed into the Cherokee County School Board auditorium or watched the meeting from a window as the school board voted to prohibit a subject matter called ‘critical race theory’ in its schools Thursday. The announcement came just hours after Governor Brian Kemp called the theory decisive and anti-American," Fox 5 reported.

"People were protesting critical race theory chanted "no CRT" well into the night and during that school board meeting."

Furthermore, Stokes said that critical race theory is "intended to segregate our children."

Mentioning the "hard work" the United States has done to "move beyond racial differences," she claimed that the government is seeking to "mandate racial segregation on children again."

"It’s intended to divide them into affinity groups: they are oppressor or they are the oppressed. It focuses on collective guilt. If you’re White, we’re going to White-shame you, we’re going to make you atone for your White privilege and your internalized racial White privilege, and, also, it’s very much neo-segregation," Stokes said.