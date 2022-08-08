Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Georgia residents arrested for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel from Alabama gas station

Georgia suspects used moving truck to steal diesel from Alabama gas station without any record of a sale, police said

By Paul Best | Fox News
Five Georgia residents were arrested last week for allegedly stealing 2,100 gallons of diesel worth about $10,000 from a gas station in Alabama over the course of four days. 

The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of fuel was missing from his tanks last week, but there was no record of a sale and there were no leaks in the storage containers. 

When the gas station owner checked his surveillance footage, he saw a man filling up a large storage container in the back of a U-haul moving truck with diesel fuel. 

The suspects were nabbed in the early hours of Friday morning after police caught them using the U-haul to allegedly steal diesel. 

The suspects were nabbed in the early hours of Friday morning after police caught them using the U-haul to allegedly steal diesel.  (Pelham Police Department)

"These individuals were able to bypass the pumps' security and reporting mechanisms, ensuring the owners would have no record of the fuel being pumped," Pelham police Sgt. Brad Jordan said in a statement. 

VIRGINIA THIEVES SIPHON THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS OF FUEL FROM GAS STATION, ADVERTISE DISCOUNTS ONLINE

Police increased their presence at local gas stations and nabbed the five-person theft ring when they showed up to steal more diesel in the early hours of Friday morning. 

The five suspects who were arrested were identified as Brion Tiyari Harris, 21; Brandon Michael Tyson, 23; Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22; Santos Sirchard Oliver, 23; and Jasmine Symone Mathis, 25. 

    Brion Tiyari Harris, 21. (Pelham Police Department)

    Brandon Michael Tyson, 23. (Pelham Police Department)

    Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22. (Pelham Police Department)

    Santos Sirchard Oliver, 23 (Pelham Police Department)

    Jasmine Symone Mathis, 25 (Pelham Police Department)

All five suspects are from the Atlanta area, which is about a two-hour drive from Pelham, Alabama, where the thefts took plane. 

"We want to make sure criminals hear this message loud and clear," Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood said Monday. "It does not pay to come to Pelham to commit crimes."

