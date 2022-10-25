Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Georgia police say man threw 'temper tantrum' in drive-thru, looking to serve him 'criminal charge combo'

Georgia police said they are looking to serve the man with a 'criminal charge combo'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Georgia police say man threw 'temper tantrum' in drive-thru, looking to serve him 'criminal charge combo' Video

Georgia police say man threw 'temper tantrum' in drive-thru, looking to serve him 'criminal charge combo'

Police in Georgia are looking for a man who they say threw a "temper tantrum" in a fast food restaurant's drive-thru. (Credit: Waynesboro Police Department)

Police in Georgia are looking for a man who they say threw a "temper tantrum" in a fast food restaurant's drive-thru.

The Waynesboro Police Department shared surveillance video of the man, who appears to reach inside the drive-thru window and throw several objects.

"This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too far after he decided his order wasn't to his liking (it didn't have anything to do with ice cream machines, I swear) and threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru of one of our local fast food restaurants," the police department said.

Surveillance video of the man shows him throwing multiple drink containers through the window of the drive-thru.

The Waynesboro Police Department shared surveillance video of the man, who appears to throw multiple objects through the window.

The Waynesboro Police Department shared surveillance video of the man, who appears to throw multiple objects through the window. (Waynesboro Police Department)

"Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Waynesboro," the police department said. "We would like to serve him a criminal charge combo."

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking members of the public to contact (706) 554-8030 if they have information about the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.